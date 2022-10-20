In pics: 6 modern shows that focus on millennial culture

For millennials, life is often all about navigating change – be it in their relationships, self-growth, or the pursuit of achieving something great. This can get both confusing and exciting at times, and as a result, audiences flock to the small screen to watch on-screen portrayals of situations that mirror their own. And today, OTT platforms are teeming with millennial-centric storylines that fans can’t help but connect with. From romcoms to high school dramas, here are a few shows that capture the essence of this generation.