In pics: 6 modern shows that focus on millennial culture

Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:05 PM(IST)

For millennials, life is often all about navigating change – be it in their relationships, self-growth, or the pursuit of achieving something great. This can get both confusing and exciting at times, and as a result, audiences flock to the small screen to watch on-screen portrayals of situations that mirror their own. And today, OTT platforms are teeming with millennial-centric storylines that fans can’t help but connect with. From romcoms to high school dramas, here are a few shows that capture the essence of this generation.

Mismatched

Highlighting issues that are relatable to the young, 'Mismatched' is touted to be one of the most likeable romantic comedies on OTT. Set against a backdrop of new-age college romance, the show seamlessly highlights the characters’ journeys, navigating ambition, drive, sexual awakening, first love, the woes of an NRI living in India, and so much more. The show stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as the protagonists.

Hey Prabhu 2

MX Original Series 'Hey Prabhu 2’ is a fun slice-of-life dramedy that follows the life of Tarun Prabhu, a social media guru with a messed up personal life. Played by Rajat Barmecha, the show perfectly captures the essence of all the versions of a millennial and very aptly – the man-buns, the tattoos, the tweets, online dating, the selfies, and the pressure! Across two seasons, the show sees the drama in his personal, professional, and love life go from 1x to 10x – just like all of ours!

Campus Diaries

With an overwhelming audience response, MX Original Series 'Campus Diaries' steers clear of the stereotypical showcase of college life, focusing on relevant issues such as ragging, caste discrimination, drug abuse, and much more, giving viewers a closer look into the lives of students on campus as well as making them reminisce about the good times.It explores the roller coaster ride of five friends, played by Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Salonie Patel, and Abhinav Sharma, as they navigate life on campus, going on various misadventures together.

UNI Ki Yaari

From wild misadventures to an intentional calculated flight into the future, we’ve seen it all, done it all during the good old days. UNI Ki Yaari takes us back in time, unfolding the unvarying madness, unfiltered fun, unlimited dreams! The five-episode series is a story of three friends navigating their lives through the ups and downs of college life and ultimately finding the right path. It’s light-hearted peek into their journey to managing adulthood.

Feels Like Ishq

With 6 short films, the anthology follows young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places. Dealing with romantic love among millennials and even Gen Z, Feels Like Ishq is a refreshing take on the age-old theme of love and is packed with the easy charm of youth, while looking at some current issues.

Tripling

'Tripling' is a story of three siblings, loaded with the emotions that highlights this unique and enduring relationship. 'Tripling' is about the trio that set off on an unforgettable, unplanned road trip to meet their parents - the emotions and the mayhem that ensues makes 'Tripling' a trip worth taking

