Behadd

Starring the most loved and versatile, Fawad Khan & immensely talented Sajal Aly and Nadia Jamil in pivotal roles, 'Behadd' reflects upon the sensitive relationship between a mother and her daughter. The film (teleplay) traces the journey of a single mother, Masooma (Played by Nadia Jamil) who crosses paths with her best friend's younger brother Jamal (Played by Fawad Khan). As their bond grows deeper, Masooma’s teenage daughter, Maha (played by Sajal Aly) is taken aback and experiences feelings of insecurity and possessiveness towards her mother. A certain series of events and actions of Maha cause Masooma and Jamal to drift apart. The story traces thin line between selfishness and selflessness in a relationship and showcases the struggles between a parent and child as they grow together.

Watch Here: Zindagi (Tata play, Dish TV, D2H)



(Photograph:Twitter)