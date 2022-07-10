In Pics: 45,000 people gather to celebrate Berlin techno music festival

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:59 PM(IST)

Thousands of revellers hit Berlin's streets on Saturday for a techno music celebration created by the DJ who once made the German capital Europe's hub for the genre.

A 45,000 strong parade

Organisers of "Rave the Planet" expected around 25,000 people for the dance and music parade, which started in rainy conditions at the Ku'damm thoroughfare. However, as per police, forty-five thousand people attended the techno parade in Germany's capital on Saturday (July 9).

The march was initiated by famous DJ Dr Motte, whose "Love Parade" festival played an instrumental role in creating Berlin's reputation as Europe's techno music capital after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

(Photograph:AFP)