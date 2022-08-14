In pics: 30 years of Premier League - A look at some interesting numbers

The Premier League - one of the biggest competitions in the world - completes 30 years on August 15, 2022. Here are some interesting numbers related the league -
The Premier League has seen 11,656 matches played with 4,534 players with 120 different nationalities participating in them.
(Photograph:AFP)
The matches produced 31,016 goals with 2,528 separate scorers over the last thirty years. Alan Shearer is the top scorer with 260 goals.
3217 players were shown a yellow card - more than the number of unique scorers. Gareth Barry holds the record with 123 bookings.
1,701 red cards have been produced in the Premier League with Richard Dunne, Duncan Ferguson and Patrick Vieira each receiving eight.
50 different clubs have taken part in the Premier League, with seven winning the title at least once and 42 teams being relegated.
There have been 955 goalless draws - 8.2% of all matches. On the other hand, five matches have had 10 goals or more.
In total, 265 managers have honed their skills in the Premier League with Steve Cooper and Erik ten Hag being the recent ones.
When it comes to the nationalities of the players who have played in the Premier League. England leads the way with 1,632, with France second on 221 and Scotland third on 210.