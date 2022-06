A fossilised upright forest, which seems to have been 290 million years old, has been found in southern Brazil by a team of researchers. It is being considered as a “window to the past” and can help in the study of plant’s evolution.

The trees in this forest have been preserved in vertical position, which is rare. The experts have discovered a set of 164 trunks of lycophytes (without fruits, flowers or seeds) of an extinct variety of tree.