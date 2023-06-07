In Pics | 13 million students take China’s ‘gaokao’ exams this year

| Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

China's education ministry reported that nearly 13 million students registered for the 'gaokao' exam this year. The exam started from Wednesday, June 7. The 'gaokao' are one of the most difficult college entrance exams in China.

Students take the gaokao exam

Students arrived for the first day of the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE). The NCEE, also known as "gaokao" started in China from Wednesday, June 7. A record number of students took the NCEE exams this year.



(Photograph: AFP )

One of the most difficult exams

During an interaction with AFP news agency, a 17 years old Jesse Rao of Shenzhen said, "I’ve been waking up at 4 am every day, except on Sundays, to study for the past four years. I’ve done everything I can but I still feel a bit nervous.” The gaokao exams are considered to be one of the most difficult college entrance examinations in China.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cheer the students!

Parents, relatives and friends cheered their loved ones as they leave to take the gaokao exams, which began on Wednesday, June 7.

(Photograph: AFP )

Parents wait outside exam centre

Parents waited outside a school as students appeared in the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE). The NCEE, also known as 'gaokao' began from Wednesday, June 7. Millions of students across the country appeared in the exams. The examination centres were in Nanjing, Wuhan and other places.

(Photograph: AFP )

Parents under pressure

Nervous parents gathered around exam centers to cheer their children. During an interview with AFP news agency, Zhang Jing, mother of an exam-taker said, “My son is quite relaxed. I think I am more nervous than him. I have been accompanying my son and instructing his study from the first grade of elementary school to the first year of high school. After the exam, I’ll be completely relaxed.” Zhang went on to compare herself with Bai Suzhen, a character in Chinese folklore who is locked in a tower until her son passes an important test.

(Photograph: AFP )

Instances of cheating

Due to pandemic, students had to take online classes. Several students also take additional tuition to help their performance in the exams. There have also been instances of cheating. As reported by the Global Times, the state's news agency, several provinces this year have installed scanners with facial-recognition capabilities to ensure candidates do not hire proxies to take the test on their behalf. The scanners will also detect “electronic equipment such as hidden cell phones, earpieces and electronic watches” that can be used for cheating.

(Photograph: AFP )

Entrance to prestigious universities

The NCEE tests students' knowledge on core subjects such as Chinese, English, mathematics and other science or humanities subjects of their choice. Since college seats are limited, the gaokao exams are very competitive and a strong performance is critical for entrance to China’s most prestigious universities. The gaokao exams generally last up to four days.

(Photograph: AFP )

A key test

The maximum score of the NCEE is 750 points. Students are required to score more than 600 points to secure a place at the best universities in China. The exam, one of the toughest in China, has changed over the past few years. However, it remains to be a key test for young Chinese to enter into prestigious universities.

(Photograph: AFP )