In photos | Russia holds Victory Day parade amid shadow of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the country's Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow on Tuesday (May 9) amid the shadow of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. The parade celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Addressing the parade, President Putin told Russians that the world was at a key turning point and they were engaged in a patriotic struggle for the future of their country.

"Today, civilization is again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our homeland. We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security," Putin said.

In his ten-minute speech, Putin also repeated familiar messages he delivered many times since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.