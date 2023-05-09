In photos | Russia holds Victory Day parade amid shadow of Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the country's Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow on Tuesday (May 9) amid the shadow of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. The parade celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Addressing the parade, President Putin told Russians that the world was at a key turning point and they were engaged in a patriotic struggle for the future of their country.
"Today, civilization is again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our homeland. We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security," Putin said.
In his ten-minute speech, Putin also repeated familiar messages he delivered many times since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
Parade marks anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two
(Photograph:Reuters)
'A real war unleashed against our homeland': Putin
(Photograph:AFP)
Russians are united in 'sacred' battle with West over Ukraine: Putin
Russian President Putin said on Tuesday that Russian citizens were united in a sacred fight with the West over Ukraine that would end in a victory. He added that "Western global elites" were sowing Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, while the Ukrainian people had become "hostages to a state coup" and to the ambitions of the West.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Leaders of former Soviet republics join Putin on Victory Day parade
The leaders of former Soviet states including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, and Armenia attended the Victory Day parade. In this photograph, Russian President Putin is accompanied by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.