In Photos | 9 dead, thousands evacuated in Italy floods, F1 race cancelled

Nine people have died and thousands of others have been evacuated after heavy rain battered Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, triggering floods and landslides. On Wednesday (May 17), Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said that some areas received half their average rainfall in just 36 hours, the news agency Reuters reported. And authorities said that flooding hit 37 towns and communities and around 120 landslides had been registered.

Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix in Imola, which is close to many of the worst-affected areas, was called off.

The government, meanwhile, announced that tax and mortgage payments would be suspended for flood-affected regions during the emergency.

