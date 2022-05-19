Mennonites: In Mexico, a decade of images shows a community's traditions frozen in time

The Mennonite community in Chihuahua, Mexico, can trace its roots as far back as a century ago, settlers came seeking ideal farming land, isolation from the outside world and the preservation of their religion.

Here, their way of life is simple, with virtually no use of electricity or the internet. The community supports itself through its centuries-old tradition of farming: corn, chilli peppers, cotton, and onions.

But life can be difficult for them as modern technology creeps closer to their doorstep. It's not as easy to maintain their isolation as it was a hundred years ago.