In memoriam: Celebrities who died this year

| Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

2023 is coming to an end and this year, the showbiz world lost many of its gems. Stars from the world of acting, music and television waved goodbye to the world. Remembering the great people, who made their name in the world of billions with their talent, here we pay tribute to all the stars who are no longer with us.

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan

Famous Irish musician Shane MacGowan, who formed the band The Pogues, died at the age of 65. The singer has given hits like 1987's ''Fairytale of New York'' and ''A Pair of Brown Eyes''. Born to Irish parents, MacGowan has been known for the unique fusion of traditional Irish music with punk energy. He first founded the punk band The Nipple Erector. However, he became known as the frontman of The Pogues.

Matthew Perry

The one when the entire world cried. Friends star Matthew Perry said goodbye to the world on Oct 28. Perry, who started acting at the age of 15, rose to fame when he starred in the role of Chandler Bing in the 90s series Friends, which made him a star overnight. Although he was mostly recognised for Friends, Perry was also known for performances in Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and The Ron Clark Story. He had leading roles in various films and TV series, including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Odd Couple.

Michael Gambon Albus Dumbledore

The world will remember Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore. Gambon, who famously played Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, died aged 82. Born in 1940 in the Cabra suburb of Dublin, Sir Michael started his acting career with theatre and slowly shifted to movies.

Angus Cloud

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died at the very young age of 25. Angus, who was best known for playing the role of drug dealer Fezco in the critically acclaimed series Euphoria, died on July 31 at his home in Oakland, California.

Tony Bennet

The legendary singer Tony Bennett, who was best known for singing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," died at the age of 96. Bennett breathed his last in New York. At the age of 10, he started singing and performing at the opening of the Triborough Bridge, now known as the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. Bennett got his first superhit song in 1951, ''Because of You'' and then there was no turning back for Bennett. In 1962, the crooner released the single "I Left My Heart in San Francisco'', which changed the trajectory of his career.

Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones, best known for playing William Hill on the Emmy-winning drama This Is Us, died at the age of 66. He passed away due to a ''long-standing pulmonary'' issue. The prolific actor, known for his versatility, won two Emmy awards for his work in the NBC hit drama This Is Us. Born in New Jersey, Jones started his acting journey as a theatre artist. He got his first lead role in the Cheryl West play Holiday Heart in 1994. The actor then went on to star in several plays. Apart from This Is Us, Jones has been part of several television shows like Apple+ series Truth Be Told, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Looking for Alaska and others. He has also acting credits in films like Dolemite Is My Name, Dog Days, Across the Universe, He Got Game, and Sweet and Lowdown, among others.

Tributes pour in for Jimmy Buffett

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett is no more. Buffett, well-known for his 1977 superhit song "Margaritaville," passed away on September 1, at the age of 76. In his decades-long career, Jimmy Buffett recorded 29 studio albums. Buffett was known for his unique style of music called "Gulf and Western". Apart from his music career, Buffett was also an entrepreneur, a bestselling author, and the owner of two restaurant chains, including Margaritaville Cafe. At the age of 76, Buffett became one of the world's richest musicians, with a net worth of $1 billion. In 1970, the singer released his first album, Down to Earth. But, his career trajectory changed when "Margaritaville'' became superhit from his album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

Sinéad O'Connor

Legendary Irish singer Sinéad said goodbye to the world at the age of 56 on July 26. Breaking the boundaries of music and challenging societal norms, Sinead made millions of fans with her powerful voice. In 1990, Sinéad released her most iconic song "Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince. This heart-rending ballad which became an anthem of heartbreak and longing.

Tina Turner

End of an era! The death of Hollywood music icon Tina Turner has left everyone heartbroken. The legend breathed her last on Wednesday, May 24, in her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, following a prolonged illness. Dubbed the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'', Tina began her career in 1957 with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm and went on to dominate music charts throughout her career, giving the world iconic songs like ''What's Love Got To Do With It''.

Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick, an actor best known for the HBO series The Wire and the John Wick franchise, passed away at the age of 60. The actor was best known for his role of Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire. His performance was widely regarded as one of the highlights of the show.

