/In lawyer's robe, Mamata Banerjee appears at Calcutta High Court to argue post-poll violence case | WATCH

Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer’s gown during hearings related to West Bengal post-poll violence, triggering massive reactions online as TMC defended her appearance and social media debated the symbolism of her attire.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday (May 14) dressed in a lawyer’s gown to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with the post-poll violence PIL case. The petition was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, son of TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, with Banerjee expected to question several aspects of the ongoing proceedings.
Here's the video
In a post on X, the TMC said her physical appearance in court today reflected her continued commitment, saying that "she never abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need" and remains committed in her fight for truth, justice, and constitutional values. "NO LEADER LIKE HER," TMC added.
West Bengal election results were announced on May 4 and TMC faced a massive debacle, while BJP made history by coming to power in the state for the first time. Soon after the results, several parts of West Bengal witnessed political unrest, with reports of clashes, vandalism, bomb attacks and retaliatory violence emerging from different districts. Among the most prominent incidents was the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of CM Suvendu Adhikari. He was shot dead by unidentified attackers on May 6.
Social media users flooded X with reactions ranging from admiration to mockery, with many debating the symbolism and legality of her attire. While some praised the unexpected appearance and called it entertaining, others criticised the move, arguing that court proceedings were being turned into political theatre.
Mamata Banerjee holds a law degree (LLB). She earned her law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata in 1982. Banerjee can wear a lawyer's robe, but strictly under specific legal conditions because she holds a registered law degree and is listed in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association directory. She is entitled to wear the gown, coat, and bands but only when appearing as a legal counsel representing a client in court.