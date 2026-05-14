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In lawyer's robe, Mamata Banerjee appears at Calcutta High Court to argue post-poll violence case | WATCH

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 14, 2026, 13:56 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 13:56 IST

Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer’s gown during hearings related to West Bengal post-poll violence, triggering massive reactions online as TMC defended her appearance and social media debated the symbolism of her attire.

Mamata Banerjee enters Calcutta HC in lawyer's gown
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(Photograph: X)

Mamata Banerjee enters Calcutta HC in lawyer's gown

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday (May 14) dressed in a lawyer’s gown to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with the post-poll violence PIL case. The petition was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, son of TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, with Banerjee expected to question several aspects of the ongoing proceedings.
Here's the video

What TMC said about her appearance?
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(Photograph: X)

What TMC said about her appearance?

In a post on X, the TMC said her physical appearance in court today reflected her continued commitment, saying that "she never abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need" and remains committed in her fight for truth, justice, and constitutional values. "NO LEADER LIKE HER," TMC added.

What we know about post-poll violence in West Bengal West Bengal election results were announced on May 4 and TMC faced
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(Photograph: X)

What we know about post-poll violence in West Bengal West Bengal election results were announced on May 4 and TMC faced

West Bengal election results were announced on May 4 and TMC faced a massive debacle, while BJP made history by coming to power in the state for the first time. Soon after the results, several parts of West Bengal witnessed political unrest, with reports of clashes, vandalism, bomb attacks and retaliatory violence emerging from different districts. Among the most prominent incidents was the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of CM Suvendu Adhikari. He was shot dead by unidentified attackers on May 6.

Mamata's attire goes viral!
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(Photograph: X)

Mamata's attire goes viral!

Social media users flooded X with reactions ranging from admiration to mockery, with many debating the symbolism and legality of her attire. While some praised the unexpected appearance and called it entertaining, others criticised the move, arguing that court proceedings were being turned into political theatre.

Is Mamata allowed to wear advocate robe?
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(Photograph: X)

Is Mamata allowed to wear advocate robe?

Mamata Banerjee holds a law degree (LLB). She earned her law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata in 1982. Banerjee can wear a lawyer's robe, but strictly under specific legal conditions because she holds a registered law degree and is listed in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association directory. She is entitled to wear the gown, coat, and bands but only when appearing as a legal counsel representing a client in court.

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In lawyer's robe, Mamata Banerjee appears at Calcutta High Court: Can she wear it legally?
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