/In lawyer's robe, Mamata Banerjee appears at Calcutta High Court to argue post-poll violence case | WATCH

West Bengal election results were announced on May 4 and TMC faced a massive debacle, while BJP made history by coming to power in the state for the first time. Soon after the results, several parts of West Bengal witnessed political unrest, with reports of clashes, vandalism, bomb attacks and retaliatory violence emerging from different districts. Among the most prominent incidents was the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of CM Suvendu Adhikari. He was shot dead by unidentified attackers on May 6.