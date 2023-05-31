In the face of Ukrainian crisis, a hero emerges - The story of Prytula

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Fundraiser Serhiy Prytula helped the Ukrainian army during Russia’s invasion by purchasing surveillance drones and armoured vehicles to provide access to a satellite. The fundraiser now is set to win his next new battle- post-war reconstruction.

Prytula - the philanthropist

Prytula had earlier led a campaign to acquire Turkish Bayraktar drones after Russia invaded Ukraine. The Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation then purchased a Finnish-made satellite for around $17 million to take photos of Russian troop positions. The foundation also raised about $9.5 million for attack drones.



Meeting the demands

The foundation has filled more than 4,200 military orders worth around $119 million for supplies, including medical kits and communication devices since the start of the war.

Rebuilding Ukraine is next on list

Next on his list is to help rebuild war-damaged parts of Ukraine. As per estimates provided by the World Bank, reconstruction will cost $411 billion. Prytula maintained that his organisation would create an endowment with other Ukrainian groups considered to be reputable to fund smaller projects, such as local medical clinics, while the government prioritised large-scale efforts.

A ray of hope

In the face of a difficult time, the foundation and its volunteers have really stepped up. In a recent conversation with the media, the director of the foundation Anna Gvozdiar said that "Today we are an effective organisation, with a very precise structure and clearly stated responsibilities. Every person, worker and volunteer knows what’s expected of them”.

Everyone's hero

Even though Prytula failed to win a seat in parliament in 2019 and ran unsuccessfully for Kyiv mayor in 2020, a recent poll shows that he has emerged as one of the most-trusted Ukrainians by the people of the country. A recent opinion poll revealed that he is trusted by 65% of Ukrainians, second only to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

