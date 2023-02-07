In a first, LGBT Brazilians compete in drag king contest- see pics

For the first time, LGBT Brazilians competed in the country's first drag king contest. Drag kings are generally female or transgender performers who play exaggerated male characters. However, the contest is open to everyone. Through their artistic approach, participants act to deliver social messages about social issues that affect the LGBT community. Let's take a look.

The first-ever competition

The first drag contest was planned in 202o initially but got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was held virtually in 2021. But this year, despite little funding and a few technical hiccups, this year had its first contest.

'Six-pack' drag performer

At a tattoo studio, Hinacio King contoured his six-packs onto his abdomen and breast tightly tapped down to transform into their alter ego. King said that he wants to cause a bit of shock. He said, " I want to make white cis heterosexual boys feel uncomfortable, that's my goal."

'A way to express myself as a performer'

Drag king Lorde Lazzarus, a 43-year-old transgender who organised the contest said that it's historic because Brazil never had such type of contest or any dedicated event to drag kings in Brazil. Lazzarus said, "for me, drag came as a gender expression at first because I am transgender, but I didn't realize that when I was a kid. I established myself as a drag king and that was a way I found to express myself as a performer and also as a step in my discovery that I was transgender."

'Did a performance where I deconstruct myself'

King, with a glittery blue and pink beard to represent the colours of the transgender flag, did an energetic performance on a song which talked about the 'killing of transgender women in Brazil' and received one of the loudest rounds of applause of the evening. “Doing a performance where I deconstruct myself, I start from a very macho place and deconstruct myself throughout the performance until I become a very gay character," King said.

Embrace the LGBT culture

Lazzarus who plans to grow this competition said, "embrace LGBT culture and have more affection for LGBT artistic expressions." "We (drag kings) have very little space and we are still in the country that kills the most trans people in the world," Lazzarus added.

