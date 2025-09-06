/In 300,000 years, Voyager might reach Barnard’s Star in the constellation of Ophiuchus

Barnard’s Star is famous for its rapid motion across the sky, and in recent years, astronomers have confirmed at least one exoplanet orbiting it, a potential super-Earth.
Barnard’s Star is a red dwarf located about 6 light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Ophiuchus. It is the second-closest star system to us after Alpha Centauri.
Voyager 1 and 2 are not heading directly toward Barnard’s Star, but based on their current trajectories, calculations suggest they could drift near its region in roughly 300,000 years.
Barnard’s Star is famous for its rapid motion across the sky, and in recent years, astronomers have confirmed at least one exoplanet orbiting it, a potential super-Earth.
Even if Voyager crosses near Barnard’s Star, it will be long after human civilisation as we know it. By then, the spacecraft will be silent, its power source having decayed billions of years earlier.
Voyager will not enter the star system with an active mission. Instead, it will pass quietly, carrying the Golden Record as a trace of Earth’s existence.
Although we cannot wait 300,000 years for the encounter, studying Voyager’s path helps astronomers model interstellar travel and plan for future probes that may make such journeys faster.
The idea that a human-made object could one day approach another star symbolises how far early space exploration has reached — even if the meeting will occur on cosmic timescales.