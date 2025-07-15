Iga Swiatek's strawberry pasta divides the internet. Step-by-step recipe here

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek stirred a social media frenzy by revealing a surprising favourite dish: pasta with strawberries. Just like pineapple on pizza, it's become a divisive dish, with backers and haters. If you're the former, this is how you make Swiatek's favourite strawberry pasta.
Polish tennis sensation and Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has stirred a social media frenzy by revealing a surprising favourite dish: pasta with strawberries. "I have my favourite dish. I ate it often as a child. It's pasta with strawberries. You should try it. Pasta, strawberries and a bit of yoghurt, it's just delicious," Świątek said after winning her match against Danielle Collins.
Just like pineapple on pizza, pasta with strawberries has become a divisive dish, with both backers and haters who've labelled it a "crime against pasta". If you're the former, this is how you can make Swiatek's favourite strawberry pasta or pasta with strawberries.
You might raise an eyebrow at the idea of combining fresh strawberries with pasta, but it turns out it's a classic Polish delicacy called "Makaron z truskawkami" and it's quite the delicacy. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make it.
This recipe needs minimal ingredients. You'll need your favourite short pasta, like fusilli, rotini, farfalle, or even classic egg noodles. The true star of this dish, however, is fresh, ripe strawberries. Choose the sweetest ones you can find, as their flavour will define your dish. For the creamy, tangy backbone, you'll need plain yoghurt or sour cream. If you prefer a thicker, tangier sauce, Greek yoghurt is an excellent choice.
To perfect the flavour profile, you'll want to add a touch of sweetness. Sugar or honey works wonderfully to balance the tang of the yoghurt and enhance the strawberries' natural sugars. For those looking to add an extra layer of complexity, consider a squeeze of lemon juice for a burst of brightness, a dash of vanilla extract for a comforting, dessert-like warmth, or even some fresh mint leaves for garnish and a cool, refreshing aroma.
First things first, cook your pasta. Bring a pot of unsalted water to a boil. That's right, no salt for this sweet creation! Add your chosen pasta and cook it according to the package directions until it's perfectly al dente. Once cooked, drain the pasta thoroughly and rinse the pasta with cold water until it's completely cool. This prevents the yoghurt from curdling when mixed in and ensures your dish is wonderfully refreshing, especially if you plan to serve it chilled.
While your pasta cools, turn your attention to the star sauce. Wash and hull your fresh strawberries. In a bowl, gently mash them. How much you mash is up to you – use a fork for a charmingly chunky sauce, or pulse them lightly in a food processor for a smoother consistency. Once mashed, stir in the yoghurt or sour cream until well combined. Now, add your sugar or honey to taste, starting with a small amount and adding more if needed, depending on the sweetness of your berries. If you're using them, stir in the lemon juice and/or vanilla extract at this stage too.
You're almost there! Add the cooled pasta to your glorious strawberry sauce. Gently toss everything together until every piece of pasta is beautifully coated. Your sweet strawberry pasta is now ready to enjoy. You can serve it immediately, but for an even more refreshing experience, chill it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Before serving, garnish with some fresh mint leaves or a few sliced strawberries.