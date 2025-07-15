Iga Swiatek's strawberry pasta divides the internet. Step-by-step recipe here

While your pasta cools, turn your attention to the star sauce. Wash and hull your fresh strawberries. In a bowl, gently mash them. How much you mash is up to you – use a fork for a charmingly chunky sauce, or pulse them lightly in a food processor for a smoother consistency. Once mashed, stir in the yoghurt or sour cream until well combined. Now, add your sugar or honey to taste, starting with a small amount and adding more if needed, depending on the sweetness of your berries. If you're using them, stir in the lemon juice and/or vanilla extract at this stage too.