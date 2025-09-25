LOGIN
If you loved South Park, watch these hilarious animated shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 20:12 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 20:12 IST

You love South Park? So you will definitely love our list these animated shows with the same humour, and the plot twists that can make one binge-watch them again and again. 

Animated Shows you can't miss!
1 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

Animated Shows you can't miss!

South Park, a 26-season show that follows the fun adventure of four children, Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny, who reside in the Colorado town of South Park . The show has gathered popularity for its humour, adventurous twists and the gags. Just like South Park, here is a list of animated shows that are satirical and fun to binge watch.

F is for Family
2 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

F is for Family

Where to watch: Netflix

A show based on the struggle of a Korean War veteran and a man who is not satisfied with his present life, as he is frustrated with his dead-end job, and his struggles with his wife.

Universal Basic Guys
3 / 6
(Photograph: SonyLiv)

Universal Basic Guys

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Universal Basic Guys is such a fun show! It centres on the life of two brothers named Mark and Hank Hoagies, who are finding their motive to live in a world where they are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program.

Inside Job
4 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

Inside Job

Where to watch: Netflix

The two-season science fiction animated show, Inside Job, revolves around the extremely genius Reagan Ridley and her dysfunctional team, who work to solve the world's conspiracies.

Koala Man
5 / 6
(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Koala Man

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Koala Man, a story that focuses on the life of a middle-aged man, who is a father and a titular superhero named Koala Man, who is in charge of petty crimes like traffic violations.

Human Resources
6 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

Human Resources

Where to watch: Netflix

A series showcasing a workplace comedy, including the monstrous creatures who work under an HR department and give emotional support to the humans facing life aspects from puberty to adulthood and manage their life span.

