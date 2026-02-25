/If the US strikes Iran, why F-22 could be the first fighter jet to enter Iranian airspace?

The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump, in his first State of the Union address since returning to office, said Iran must declare, “We will never have a nuclear weapon,” warning he would not hesitate to confront threats despite pursuing diplomacy.
American F-22 stealth fighter jets have been deployed to an Israeli Air Force base in southern Israel, according to The Times of Israel, marking a rare operational positioning rather than a routine exercise. The move forms part of a broader US military build-up in the Middle East as tensions with Iran intensify. Open-source flight tracking data indicated the aircraft had recently been stationed in the United Kingdom before heading to the region. The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump, in his first State of the Union address since returning to office, said Iran must declare, “We will never have a nuclear weapon,” warning he would not hesitate to confront threats despite pursuing diplomacy.
In his speech Trump also said that his endeavour from the ongoing nuclear talks with Iran is for them to say the secret words - “We will never have a nuclear weapon.” He further added, “My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror — which they are by far — to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”
Negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme remain ongoing, with talks scheduled in Geneva. However, Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains an option if diplomacy fails. Iranian officials have vowed retaliation against US and Israeli targets in the event of a strike.
Operated exclusively by the US Air Force, the F-22 Raptor is designed to establish air superiority at the outset of conflict. It is built to project air dominance rapidly and at long distances, defeating threats that attempt to deny access to US or allied forces. The aircraft is regarded as unmatched by any known or projected fighter in air-to-air combat.
The F-22 combines low-observable stealth, sensor fusion and integrated avionics to provide what the US Air Force describes as a “first-kill opportunity.” Its sensor suite allows pilots to track, identify and engage threats before being detected. Advances in cockpit design and information fusion significantly enhance situational awareness.
Its engines enable sustained supersonic flight above Mach 1.5 without afterburner, a capability known as supercruise. This expands operational range while conserving fuel. Reduced observability and speed shrink surface-to-air missile engagement envelopes, complicating enemy tracking.
In air-to-air configuration, the F-22 carries six AIM-120 AMRAAMs and two AIM-9 Sidewinders internally. For strike missions, it can deploy two 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munitions while retaining air combat missiles for self-defence.
If military action were ordered, the F-22’s stealth, speed and sensor dominance make it suited to penetrate contested airspace first, suppressing defences and clearing the path for other aircraft. Its deployment signals not only deterrence, but readiness for high-intensity operations if diplomacy collapses.