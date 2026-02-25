/If the US strikes Iran, why F-22 could be the first fighter jet to enter Iranian airspace?

American F-22 stealth fighter jets have been deployed to an Israeli Air Force base in southern Israel, according to The Times of Israel, marking a rare operational positioning rather than a routine exercise. The move forms part of a broader US military build-up in the Middle East as tensions with Iran intensify. Open-source flight tracking data indicated the aircraft had recently been stationed in the United Kingdom before heading to the region. The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump, in his first State of the Union address since returning to office, said Iran must declare, “We will never have a nuclear weapon,” warning he would not hesitate to confront threats despite pursuing diplomacy.