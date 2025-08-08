/If ‘Oumuamua was an alien craft, what could it have been doing?

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 17:12 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 17:12 IST

In 2017, astronomers spotted ‘Oumuamua, the first known object from outside our solar system, speeding past the Sun. While most scientists think it was a natural body, some have asked: What if it wasn’t? Here are possible scenarios researchers have considered.

Gathering Data on the Solar System
If it was artificial, ‘Oumuamua could have been equipped with instruments to study the Sun, planets, and space environment, similar to how we send probes to study other worlds.

Testing Interstellar Travel
Its high speed and unusual trajectory may have been part of a test of propulsion or navigation methods designed for travel between stars.

Acting as a Reconnaissance Probe
Like our own Voyager spacecraft, it could have been sent to quietly observe from a distance, without the need for direct contact.

Using the Sun for a Gravity Assist
Its path took it close to the Sun, which could have been intentional to gain speed through a gravity slingshot, a common manoeuvre in spaceflight. If it carried a communication system, it might have relayed findings back to its home system before leaving ours.

Searching for Signs of Life
Its route through the inner solar system may have been aimed at scanning Earth or other planets for atmospheric or radio signals indicating life.

A Derelict from an Ancient Mission
It’s possible it could have been a fragment or leftover from a much older interstellar expedition, now drifting without a functioning crew or system.

