/If ‘Oumuamua was an alien craft, what could it have been doing?

In 2017, astronomers spotted ‘Oumuamua, the first known object from outside our solar system, speeding past the Sun. While most scientists think it was a natural body, some have asked: What if it wasn’t? Here are possible scenarios researchers have considered.
If it was artificial, ‘Oumuamua could have been equipped with instruments to study the Sun, planets, and space environment, similar to how we send probes to study other worlds.
Its high speed and unusual trajectory may have been part of a test of propulsion or navigation methods designed for travel between stars.
Like our own Voyager spacecraft, it could have been sent to quietly observe from a distance, without the need for direct contact.
Its path took it close to the Sun, which could have been intentional to gain speed through a gravity slingshot, a common manoeuvre in spaceflight. If it carried a communication system, it might have relayed findings back to its home system before leaving ours.
Its route through the inner solar system may have been aimed at scanning Earth or other planets for atmospheric or radio signals indicating life.
It’s possible it could have been a fragment or leftover from a much older interstellar expedition, now drifting without a functioning crew or system.