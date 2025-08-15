/If black holes trap all light, how do we spot and measure the mass of the universe’s heaviest monsters?

Black holes are among the most intriguing objects in the universe, defined by their extraordinary gravity. All their mass is concentrated into an incredibly small region, surrounded by the event horizon, the boundary beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape. This makes a black hole itself invisible. Yet their presence can be inferred from the way they interact with surrounding matter and space. When gas or dust spirals towards a black hole, it forms an accretion disc that heats up to millions of degrees, producing some of the brightest emissions in the universe. This paradox of invisibility and extreme brightness has allowed astronomers to study black holes billions of light years away, and even to capture images of the ring of light around an event horizon, as achieved by the Event Horizon Telescope.