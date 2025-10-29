/If 3I/ATLAS is artificial, who built it and when?

Astrobiologists have proposed that any civilisation capable of interstellar engineering would likely have mastered self-replicating probes, metallic composites, and solar navigation systems. 3I/ATLAS’s precise retrograde path, aligned within 5° of the planetary plane, matches what Loeb describes as “an efficient trajectory for reconnaissance.” If such a civilisation existed, it might have launched fleets of autonomous craft millions of years ago, most of which would now appear, to us, as drifting “rocks.”