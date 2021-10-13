Iconic shades of blue: Evolution of Team India's jersey from 1985 to 2021

From shades of blues to historic designs, the Indian cricket team's jersey has come a long way. Here's a look at iconic jerseys of Indian cricket team since 1985:

1985 Jersey

In 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket, the Indian cricket team wore coloured jerseys for the first time. Indian team won the Championship by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.

Team India used a light blue jersey with yellow around the collars and in the centre. Surprisingly, the uniforms lacked any sponsors, logos, insignia, or even the names of the players.

(Photograph:Twitter)