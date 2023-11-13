Iceland on edge: Seismic activity subsides, but volcanic threat looms

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland on Monday, decreased in size and intensity even as the potential for a volcanic eruption, according to authorities, remains high.

Tremendous uncertainty

The Icelandic Meteorological Office highlighted a "significant likelihood" of an eruption in the coming days on or near the Reykjanes peninsula, close to the capital, Reykjavik. Matthew James Roberts, the director of the service and research division at the meteorological office, said "We believe that this intrusion is literally hovering, sitting in equilibrium now just below the earth's surface." "We have this tremendous uncertainty now. Will there be an eruption and if so, what sort of damage will occur?"

(Photograph: Reuters )

Evacuations

Over the weekend, nearly 4,000 people were evacuated due to fears of potential volcanic eruptions impacting a coastal town and a geothermal power station. Iceland, situated between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, is known for its seismic and volcanic activity.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Whisked away

Residents of Grindavik, as per Reuters, reported being evacuated in the early hours of Saturday as the ground shook, causing structural damage to buildings and cracks in roads. Some were allowed back briefly on Sunday to collect essential belongings. Evacuees described constant shaking, making it difficult to sleep. Hans Vera, a resident who experienced the evacuation, mentioned the constant shaking, describing the situation as "like a war zone or something, it's really strange." The uncertainty surrounding the potential eruption raises concerns about its impact and damages. The Icelandic authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and have emphasised the need for preparedness and caution among residents.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Earthquakes shake Reykjanes

On Monday, authorities said some 900 earthquakes hit the Reykjanes peninsula in southern Iceland. The Reykjanes peninsula, a volcanic and seismic hotspot southwest of Reykjavik, has seen recent eruptions, including a spectacular lava fountain in March 2021. The area experienced eruptions in August 2022 and July 2023.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Which areas are vulnerable?

Thorvaldur Thordarson, a vulcanology professor at the University of Iceland, mentioned that recent data suggests a lower risk of an eruption in the Grindavik area.

(Photograph: Others )