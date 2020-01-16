ICC awards: Winners of Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy over the years

Ben Stokes won the ICC Player of the year award on Wednesday following a great 2019. 

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy was initiated in the year 2004.

Let's take a look at the players who won this prestigious award over the years.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

The prestigious trophy began in the year 2004. 

The annual ceremony appoints best cricketer of the year purely on the basis of performance.

(Photograph:AFP)

Rahul Dravid wins the inaugural award

Rahul Dravid was awarded the cricketer of the year in 2004 after his outstanding performance across all formats. 

The Indian cricketer was also a part of the test team of the year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff the share award

In 2005, the trophy was shared between Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff. This has happened only once in the history of the trophy.

Kallis was named Test Player of the Year, named in the Test Team of the Year and selected as 12th man for the ODI Team of the Year.

Whereas Flintoff was named in the Test Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Ricky Ponting wins it in 2006 and 2007

Australia's one of the most successful captains won the award for his performance. He was also named in the Test Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year

He also won the award for the second successive term in the year 2007.

Also named Captain of the Year after winning the World Cup in 2007, named in the Test Team of the Year and named in the ODI Team of the Year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul wins in 2008

Shivnarine Chanderpaul wins it in 2008, after a successful campaign in 2008.

The West Indian was also a part of the Teast team of the year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mitchell Johnson wins in 2009 and 2014

Mitchell Johnson, an Aussie pace spearhead managed to earn this award twice in the year 2009 and 2014.

Also named Test Player of the Year in 2014 and named in the Test Team of the Year in 2009 and 2014.

(Photograph:AFP)

Master Blaster wins in 2010

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar finally won the title in the year 2010. The cricket legend is often referred to as the 'God of cricket', as he was one of the highest run-scorers in the game's history. 

In the following year, he went on to win the World Cup for India. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Jonathan Trott won in the year 2011

Jonathan Trott's performance in test that year helped England win many series against different opponents. 

His batting performance earned him a spot in the Test Team of the Year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Kumar Sangakara wins in 2012

Sri Lankan former wicket-keeper and captain won the award in 2012, he was  also named in the Test Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year

(Photograph:AFP)

Michael Clarke won in 2013

Michael Clarke's test performance in the year 2013 not only helped him win the Test player of the year but also the Sir Garfield Sober's Award. He was also a part of the Test team of the year. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Steve Smith wins in 2015

Young gun Steve Smith manages wins in 2015, after stunning the opposition with his proficient run scoring across all formats. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin wins in 2016

Ravichandran Ashwin spun his way to the awards. Many batsmen fell in the web designed by Chennai player.

He was also named the Test Player of the Year and named in the Test Team of the Year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Virat Kohli won in 2017 and 2018

'King Kohli' won the player of the year award for two years in a row. His fertile innings against several team helped him become the highest run-getter in both the years. 

The Indian captain is eyeing to score another century to break the record of the most skipper with centuries. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Ben Stokes wins in 2019

After an all-round performance and helping England win the World Cup for the first time, he was judged the player of the year. 

He excelled in all the formats.

(Photograph:AFP)