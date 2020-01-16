ICC awards: Winners of Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy over the years

Ben Stokes won the ICC Player of the year award on Wednesday following a great 2019.
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy was initiated in the year 2004.
Let's take a look at the players who won this prestigious award over the years.
In 2005, the trophy was shared between Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff. This has happened only once in the history of the trophy.
Kallis was named Test Player of the Year, named in the Test Team of the Year and selected as 12th man for the ODI Team of the Year.
Whereas Flintoff was named in the Test Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year.
Australia's one of the most successful captains won the award for his performance. He was also named in the Test Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year
He also won the award for the second successive term in the year 2007.
Also named Captain of the Year after winning the World Cup in 2007, named in the Test Team of the Year and named in the ODI Team of the Year.
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar finally won the title in the year 2010. The cricket legend is often referred to as the 'God of cricket', as he was one of the highest run-scorers in the game's history.
In the following year, he went on to win the World Cup for India.
'King Kohli' won the player of the year award for two years in a row. His fertile innings against several team helped him become the highest run-getter in both the years.
The Indian captain is eyeing to score another century to break the record of the most skipper with centuries.
