ICC awards: Winners of Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy over the years

Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff the share award

In 2005, the trophy was shared between Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff. This has happened only once in the history of the trophy.

Kallis was named Test Player of the Year, named in the Test Team of the Year and selected as 12th man for the ODI Team of the Year.

Whereas Flintoff was named in the Test Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year.

(Photograph:AFP)