IAF's Su-30-MKI fighters to take part in 'Desert Flag' air excercise with France, UAE and US

Six India Air Force (IAF) Su-30-MKI fighters will take off for the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to participate in the multinational exercise 'Desert Flag'.

Su-30-MKI fighters

The exercise comes soon after the Rafale jets were provided mid-air refuelling support by the Emirate's Air Force tankers while they were coming to India from France.

(Photograph:AFP)