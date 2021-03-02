IAF to take part in Sri Lanka Air Force anniversary celebrations

The Indian Air Force(IAF) is set to participate in the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force(SLAF) with Suryakirans, Sarang and LCA Tejas to participate in an air show at Galle Face, Colombo, scheduled from March 3-5.
Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force had invited the IAF team to take part in the event. IAF and SLAF have seen active exchanges and interactions for a number of years in diverse fields like training, operational exchanges and through professional military education courses.
The IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had earlier toured Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th anniversary celebrations of the SLAF.
(Photograph:AFP)
IAF's Tejas trainer on display
As the IAF aircraft take to the skies of Colombo to mark the event, they will script another significant chapter in the traditionally strong IAF-SLAF ties.
A total of 23 aircraft of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy will participate in the grand event. The detachment for the Aerobatic Display arrived in Colombo on February 27 with the support of C17 Globe Master and C130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force(IAF).
Tejas trainer on display for the first time would also afford the opportunity of independent sorties for the Sri Lanka Air Force pilots accompanied with the Indian pilots.
(Photograph:AFP)
IAF's Sarang on display
People watch as Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) aerobatic team 'Sarang' performs during a rehearsal ahead of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dornier training sorties
During the deployment, the officers from Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy will also have first-hand experience onboard the Indian Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft Dornier.
Sri Lanka Air Force pilots and Sri Lanka Navy observers will fly along with the Indian crew. It is in continuation of the half yearly Dornier training sorties being facilitated for the SLAF and the Sri Lankan Navy.
(Photograph:AFP)
IAF performs in Colombo
Indian Air Force aircraft perform during a rehearsal ahead of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sri Lanka is India's ‘Priority One’ partner
The participation of IAF and Indian Navy aircraft and personnel in the 70th anniversary celebration of SLAF is indicative of the growing cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations.
Sri Lanka is a ‘Priority One’ partner for India in the sphere of defence, according to the IAF.
National Security Adviser(NSA) Mr Ajit Doval during his visit to Sri Lanka for the trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation talks among India, Sri Lanka and Maldives hosted by Sri Lanka in November 2020 had assured India’s full cooperation in the field of defence and security.
(Photograph:AFP)
SALF to decorate fighter squadron
An Indian Air Force aircraft performs during a rehearsal ahead of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo.
The Sri Lanka Air Force is celebrating its 70th anniversary today and will be presenting the president’s colours to the No-5 fighter squadron and No. 6 helicopter squadron.
(Photograph:AFP)
Advanced Light Helicopter aerobatic team 'Sarang' on display
Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) aerobatic team 'Sarang' is silhouetted against the Sun as it performs during a rehearsal ahead of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo.