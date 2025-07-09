/IAF's Jaguar fighter jet has no ejection seat auto-activation! What does it mean for pilots?

Jaguars are known for terrain-hugging flight, often flying just 100–200 feet above ground at over 800 km/h. In this profile, the pilot has only seconds to notice a failure and eject. With no automatic system, reaction time must be superhuman. This leaves little to no margin for error if the aircraft suffers an engine flameout, the pilot is hit by debris or birds and if avionics failure disables altitude warnings. There have been multiple cases globally where delayed ejection cost pilots their lives, especially in low-level strike aircraft like the Jaguar.