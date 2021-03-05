IAF jets, helicopters light up the sky in Sri Lanka

The air show at Galle Face, Colombo will see the participation of an IAF contingent comprising the Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic display teams and the Tejas LCA.

SLAF celebrates 70th anniversary with IAF

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria arrived in Colombo on a two-day visit on Wednesday and attended the inaugural ceremony of an air show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF).

The SLAF celebrated its 70th anniversary on March 2. It is conducting an air show from Wednesday to Friday to commemorate the occasion.

"During the course of the two-day visit, the CAS (Chief of Air Staff) is scheduled to interact with various dignitaries and the heads of the armed forces of Sri Lanka," the statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.

(Photo Courtesy: IAF)

(Photograph:AFP)