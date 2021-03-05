IAF jets, helicopters light up the sky in Sri Lanka

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria arrived in Colombo on a two-day visit on Wednesday and attended the inaugural ceremony of an air show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF).
The SLAF celebrated its 70th anniversary on March 2. It is conducting an air show from Wednesday to Friday to commemorate the occasion.
"During the course of the two-day visit, the CAS (Chief of Air Staff) is scheduled to interact with various dignitaries and the heads of the armed forces of Sri Lanka," the statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.
Air show at Galle Face, Colombo
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the SLAF have been interacting regularly through headquarters-level air staff talks to share valuable experiences in the fields of ground and flying training, professional military education and operational best practice.
"The air show at Galle Face, Colombo, will see the participation of an IAF contingent comprising the Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic display teams and the Tejas LCA (light combat aircraft)," the IAF said.
Team IAF wins hearts
Flying along the coast at #GalleFace with immaculate skills and executing precise manoeuvres, Team IAF has won the hearts of the Lions for a second day in a row.
IAF's helicopters thrill
IAF's helicopters perform during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo.
IAF touches in the Sun
The IAF said on Twitter that Air chief Bhadauria met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne during the day.
Bhadauria also interacted with Sri Lankan President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was present during the inaugural ceremony of the air show.
IAF performs along with Lanka Air Force
Indian Air Force's jet aircrafts perform during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force, in Colombo
IAF jets perform air stunt
Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force had invited the IAF team to take part in the event. IAF and SLAF have seen active exchanges and interactions for a number of years in diverse fields like training, operational exchanges and through professional military education courses.
The IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had earlier toured Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th anniversary celebrations of the SLAF.
Sarang over Lankan air space
Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) aerobatic team 'Sarang' performs during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force, in Colombo