New Epstein Files reveal emails between Bill Clinton’s staff and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, detailing jet travel, social ties, and triggering fresh political fallout amid congressional scrutiny.
‘I have a crush on you and...’: EVERYTHING Epstein Files reveal about the Clintons
US Justice Department has released multiple fresh documents in the Epstein Files that showed conversations between Bill Clinton's staff and Jeffrey Epstein.
The documents have revealed email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and staffers in Bill Clinton’s office. It's unclear if the former US president himself wrote the emails.
The emails belong to the early 2000s, where Clinton staff communicated with Epstein on topics ranging from social engagements, travel and invitations.
The files show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times during his presidency, but Clinton’s team insists he cut ties before Epstein was charged.
Some of the emails included inappropriate remarks by Epstein's then-romantic partner, Maxwell, to Clinton. The files revealed that Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet at least 16 times in the early 2000s.
In one email from April 2003, Maxwell wrote to a redacted Clinton office mail address: “Glad you are coming to the dinner - JE says do you think CLinton would like to come - let me know.”
In another email, Maxwell wrote to a Clinton staffer that she told a tabloid what “supper stud you are and how I have a crush on you and how you are hung like a horse and- well, you get the picture. Hope you don’t mind!”
The political fallout includes House Republicans pushing to hold both Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in the Epstein probe.