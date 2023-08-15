I-Day special: How India, a sporting powerhouse, is set for further glory in coming year

With India celebrating their 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, it's time to look at the major multi-team tournaments in the coming year where India can pocket medals. From Asian Games in China to the cricket World Cup at home later this year, India has an ocean of opportunities to stamp their stance as a powerhouse in sports.

Time for Glory!

With a plethora of multi-team events set to get hosted across the world, the chances of the Indian contingent returning with more medals than the previous count are higher.

Champions of Asia

To begin with, the Indian contingent looks all set to take the upcoming Asian Games in China by storm. Having won 672 medals at the Asian Games since 1951, India has been a powerhouse at this event.

Domination on the athletic field

Athletics is India’s best-scoring discipline at the Games, with 254 medals (79 Gold, 88 Silver and 87 Bronze). Wrestling follows next with 59 while Shooting is in third place (58 medals). At Jakarta in 2018, India claimed a record-breaking 70 medals.

New Day, new chapter

With the Indian contingent looking upbeat this time, the number will likely cross the previous tally.

India look to end trophy drought

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup follows next, with India playing host. Having last won the 50-over mega event in 2011, the Men in Blue return as favourites to reclaim the lost glory and make the country proud in the ten-team tournament.

One step ahead in the shortest format

Tokyo in past, Paris ahead

Looking past cricket, the Paris Summer Games awaits the Indian contingent. After a record-tally of seven medals in the previous edition in Tokyo (held in 2021), the Indian contingent will aim to return with better numbers and extra gold medals this time.



