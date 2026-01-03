LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world

Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 04:24 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 04:24 IST

Russia’s R-37M is the world’s fastest air-to-air missile, hitting Mach 6. With a 400km range, this "Axehead" missile can neutralise strategic aircraft before they even detect an incoming threat.

Introduction - R-37M The Hypersonic Giant
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Introduction - R-37M The Hypersonic Giant

The Russian R-37M is currently the world’s fastest air-to-air missile, reaching hypersonic speeds of Mach 6. This allows the weapon to strike with such velocity that most aircraft have zero time to deploy countermeasures.

The Mach - Six Times the Speed of Sound
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Mach - Six Times the Speed of Sound

At Mach 6, the R-37M travels at roughly 7,400 kilometres per hour. This extreme speed reduces a 300-kilometre flight to just a few minutes, making it nearly impossible for targets to evade the interceptor.

Range - Striking from 400 Kilometres
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Range - Striking from 400 Kilometres

The missile features a record-breaking operational range of up to 400 kilometres. It is specifically designed to hit high-value targets like AWACS and tankers while the launching jet stays at a safe distance.

The Build - Massive Weight and PowerThe Build – Massive Weight and Power
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Build - Massive Weight and PowerThe Build – Massive Weight and Power

Weighing over 510 kilogrammes, the R-37M is one of the heaviest air-to-air missiles ever built. Its large frame allows it to carry the massive rocket motor and fuel required for its hypersonic journeys.

The Payload - 60kg of Pure Destruction
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Payload - 60kg of Pure Destruction

The missile carries a 60-kilogramme high-explosive fragmentation warhead. This large payload ensures that even a near-miss can shred a large strategic aircraft or a high-speed fighter jet instantly.

Guidance - Fire-and-Forget AutonomyGuidance – Fire-and-Forget Autonomy
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Guidance - Fire-and-Forget AutonomyGuidance – Fire-and-Forget Autonomy

The R-37M uses a hybrid guidance system combining inertial navigation and active radar homing. This allows the missile to hunt its own target in the final phase, letting the pilot turn away immediately after launch.

Altitude - Stratospheric Interception
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Altitude - Stratospheric Interception

This missile can engage targets at altitudes up to 25,000 metres, reaching into the stratosphere. It uses a lofted flight profile, climbing high into thin air to reduce drag and maximise its hypersonic speed.

Platforms - The MiG-31 and Su-57
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Platforms - The MiG-31 and Su-57

Primarily carried by the MiG-31BM high-speed interceptor, the R-37M is also compatible with the Su-35S and the Su-57 stealth fighter. These platforms provide the high initial altitude and speed the missile needs.

NATO - The AA-13 Axehead ThreatNATO – The AA-13 Axehead Threat
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

NATO - The AA-13 Axehead ThreatNATO – The AA-13 Axehead Threat

NATO refers to this hypersonic weapon as the AA-13 Axehead. It is considered a primary threat to Western air operations because it significantly outranges the standard AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles used by many nations.

Future - Redefining the No-Fly Zone
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Future - Redefining the No-Fly Zone

The R-37M makes traditional "no-fly zones" obsolete by threatening command and control aircraft from hundreds of kilometres away. Its Mach 6 speed ensures that the future of air combat belongs to the fastest.

Trending Photo

Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world
10

Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world

What makes air-to-air missiles function without pilot guidance
10

What makes air-to-air missiles function without pilot guidance

How air-to-air missiles intercept incoming cruise missiles
10

How air-to-air missiles intercept incoming cruise missiles

Top 8 air-to-air missiles that can be used for both short- and long-range combat
8

Top 8 air-to-air missiles that can be used for both short- and long-range combat

Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces
10

Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces