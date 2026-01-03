/Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world

Russia’s R-37M is the world’s fastest air-to-air missile, hitting Mach 6. With a 400km range, this "Axehead" missile can neutralise strategic aircraft before they even detect an incoming threat.
The Russian R-37M is currently the world’s fastest air-to-air missile, reaching hypersonic speeds of Mach 6. This allows the weapon to strike with such velocity that most aircraft have zero time to deploy countermeasures.
At Mach 6, the R-37M travels at roughly 7,400 kilometres per hour. This extreme speed reduces a 300-kilometre flight to just a few minutes, making it nearly impossible for targets to evade the interceptor.
The missile features a record-breaking operational range of up to 400 kilometres. It is specifically designed to hit high-value targets like AWACS and tankers while the launching jet stays at a safe distance.
Weighing over 510 kilogrammes, the R-37M is one of the heaviest air-to-air missiles ever built. Its large frame allows it to carry the massive rocket motor and fuel required for its hypersonic journeys.
The missile carries a 60-kilogramme high-explosive fragmentation warhead. This large payload ensures that even a near-miss can shred a large strategic aircraft or a high-speed fighter jet instantly.
The R-37M uses a hybrid guidance system combining inertial navigation and active radar homing. This allows the missile to hunt its own target in the final phase, letting the pilot turn away immediately after launch.
This missile can engage targets at altitudes up to 25,000 metres, reaching into the stratosphere. It uses a lofted flight profile, climbing high into thin air to reduce drag and maximise its hypersonic speed.
Primarily carried by the MiG-31BM high-speed interceptor, the R-37M is also compatible with the Su-35S and the Su-57 stealth fighter. These platforms provide the high initial altitude and speed the missile needs.
NATO refers to this hypersonic weapon as the AA-13 Axehead. It is considered a primary threat to Western air operations because it significantly outranges the standard AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles used by many nations.
The R-37M makes traditional "no-fly zones" obsolete by threatening command and control aircraft from hundreds of kilometres away. Its Mach 6 speed ensures that the future of air combat belongs to the fastest.