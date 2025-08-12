/Hunger crisis, dead journalists, missile strikes: Heartbreaking images from Gaza amid Israel's takeover plan

Israel has defended the killing of Anas al-Sharif in Gaza City by its military, calling him a ‘Hamas terrorist.’ In a statement, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Anas was a 'Hamas terrorist who posed as an Al-Jazeera journalist.' The IDF claimed that he was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and planned precision rocket attacks.

IN PICTURE: A Gaza boy looks at graffiti slamming Israel for killing journalists