/Hunger crisis, dead journalists, missile strikes: Heartbreaking images from Gaza amid Israel's takeover plan

Israel approved plans to take over Gaza City, prompting fears of mass displacement and worsening famine. A deadly airstrike killed five journalists near Al‑Shifa Hospital, triggering global outrage. Meanwhile, starvation claims more lives, especially among children.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a Gaza takeover plan. Israel has killed as many as five journalists in Gaza City, claiming them to be Hamas operatives. Meanwhile, widespread famine in Gaza has been reported by several international organisations.
Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital on August 10. They were identified as Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal. Committee to Protect Journalists has said that 186 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war
IN PICTURE: Cremation of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza
Israel has defended the killing of Anas al-Sharif in Gaza City by its military, calling him a ‘Hamas terrorist.’ In a statement, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Anas was a 'Hamas terrorist who posed as an Al-Jazeera journalist.' The IDF claimed that he was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and planned precision rocket attacks.
IN PICTURE: A Gaza boy looks at graffiti slamming Israel for killing journalists
The killing of journalists comes amid Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza takeover plan. Netanyahu insisted that Israel’s objective in Gaza is liberation from Hamas and not to occupy Gaza.
IN PICTURE: A Gaza boy sits near the rubble of damaged buildings after an Israeli strike
Amid Netanyahu's plan for a renewed offensive in Gaza, there were reports of widespread starvation. The claim was termed ‘fake’ by the IDF, however, the international community urged Israel to allow food and relief materials to Gazans.
IN PICTURE: A Palestinian woman shields herself from the sun with her pot as she waits with others for a meal at a charity kitchen
Aid organisations said last month that there was mass hunger among Gaza's 2.2 million people, with food running out after Israel cut off all supplies to the territory in March, before resuming them in May with new restrictions. The UN also warned of catastrophic hunger in Gaza.
IN PICTURE: Children rush towards charity kitchen van as it arrives to provide food amid widespread reports of hunger crisis
France, the UK, Canada, Australia and Malta have announced that they will recognise Palestine at the UN's session in September. Israel has criticised the move, while the US has said that it has no plans to recognise the Palestinians state
IN PICTURE: Palestinians watch as a plume of smoke that rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City