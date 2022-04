Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins fourth consecutive term

The official results of general election showed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s part Fidesz part had won for the fourth term by a great margin that what the pre-election predicted as one of the campaigns was overshadowed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict going.

The longest-serving head of government in European Union

Viktor Orban,58, is already the longest-serving head of government in the European Union, who was challenged by a coalition of six opposition parties.

With 94 per cent of voting, Orban was on 53 per cent and his opposition on 35 per cent.

For the first time more than 200 international observers, as well as thousands of domestic volunteers from both sides watched the election.

(Photograph:AFP)