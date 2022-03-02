Hundreds of thousands at risk as Australian floods spread - see some devasting pictures

Australia's east coast has been battered by torrential rains as tens of thousands of Australians fled from their homes and authorities evacuated a hospital on Wednesday (March 2)

Floods in Australia

Some of the Sydney residents are told by emergency services ordered to prepare to flee Wednesday as heavy rainfall barrelled down Australia's east coast, burying towns in floodwater. So far, 13 people have been killed.

A week-long torrential downpour has swollen rivers and reservoirs past the bursting point, causing chaos in an area 800 kilometres long.

(Photograph:Reuters)