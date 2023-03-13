Hundreds of migrants attempt to force their way into USA at the Mexico border crossing

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

On Sunday (March 12) hundreds of migrants mostly Venezuelan attempted to force their way into the United States at the US-Mexico border. Let's take a look.

Met with barbed wires, barriers and more

As per a Reuters report, US border patrol stopped hundreds of migrants, mostly of Venezuelan descent, from forcibly entering the country from Mexico. A large group broke through Mexican lines demanding asylum in the US. Their attempts were eventually thwarted by barbed wire, barriers, and shields.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Why were they forcing their way into US?

They are reportedly frustrated with problems seeking asylum using a new US government app called CBP One. The app was supposed to help streamline applications, but migrants say they are fed up with it. Many say the app is beset by persistent glitches and high demand, leaving them in limbo in perilous border regions.

(Photograph: AFP )

What did US say?

The US Department of Homeland Security has said recent app updates will simplify and speed up the process.

(Photograph: AFP )

Were they able to cross the border?

Frustrated with the app, the migrants, many of which had small children with them, gathered at the frontier in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, but could not breach the crossing connecting the two countries.

(Photograph: AFP )

Did the situation turn violent?

At one point tensions mounted to a point that some migrants even attempted to hurl an orange-coloured plastic barrier at the US line. Some migrants, as per Reuters, reported the use of pepper spray as a repellant.

(Photograph: AFP )

In search of 'a future'

"We just want to get in to have a future and help our families," said a sobbing 18-year-old Venezuelan, while talking to Reuters.

(Photograph: AFP )

What happened to the migrants?

After some pushing and shoving with the officials, the crowd of migrants eventually withdrew, with some heading down to the banks of the Rio Grande where they were monitored by US immigration officials arrayed on the other side.

(Photograph: AFP )