Hundreds of homes evacuated as forest fires in California intensify
Hundreds of homes were evacuated after uncontrolled forest fires in California, United States continued to create devastation.
The fires first erupted on Wednesday near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest. These pictures will tell more.
Nearly 10,500 acres area burnt
The massive wildfire has scorched about 10,500 acres (4,249 hectares) since it first began. Despite light rains in the morning, the fires remained zero per cent contained, according to US Forest Service spokesman Andrew Mitchell, reported news agency Reuters.
(Photograph:AFP)
No casualties
The fires caused mandatory evacuation of nearly 500 homes in areas about 40 miles (65 km) north of downtown Los Angeles, according to Mitchell.
However, no casualty has been reported.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Cause unknown
The forest service spokesperson said investigation is being carried out to know the cause of the fire, though human activity was likely to be responsible.
(Photograph:AFP)
Last burnt 50-100 years ago
The blazes burnt densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles that last burned some 50 to 100 years ago, according to the fire officials.
Thick, extremely dry vegetation, some of which has not burned in nearly 100 years, was triggering the blazes that roared swiftly up steep canyons and hillsides, Mitchell said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Popular destination
The Angeles National Forest, which covers nearly 70,000 acres, is a popular destination for millions of residents living in Los Angeles metropolitan area.