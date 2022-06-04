Hundreds gather in Taipei to commemorate Tiananmen Square Massacre as Hong Kong remains under tight vigil

Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 09:12 PM(IST)

Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square 33 years ago. Chinese-run Hong Kong deployed heavy security to prevent any sign of protest there. 

In Chinese-claimed Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen decried the "collective memory of June 4 being systematically erased in Hong Kong".

"But we believe that such brute force cannot erase people's memories," she posted on her Facebook and Instagram pages. 

It's my duty

Saturday was the anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square in central Beijing. China has never provided a full death toll from the events of June 4, 1989, but rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into the thousands.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ban on remembering in China

China bans any public commemoration of the event on the mainland, and Hong Kong authorities have clamped down too, making democratic Taiwan the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where it can be remembered openly.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Need to stand for democracy

"It's a symbol of how democracy is precious and fragile at the same time, and how people who care about democracy need to stand up for it or else authoritarians everywhere will think people don't care," said author Jeremy Chiang, 27, attending the event at Taipei's Liberty Square.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Guarding Victoria Park

Police officers stand guard after announcing the closure of a part of Victoria Park, where the candlelight vigil used to be held, a day ahead of the 33rd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, in Hong Kong, China.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Police blocked off parts of the venue

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, said this week that any events to commemorate those killed in the 1989 crackdown would be subject to national security laws.
In Hong Kong's Victoria Park, where people had come together for an annual vigil before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, authorities blocked off main parts of the venue and warned residents against illegal gatherings. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Stop-and-search checks

Hundreds of police, some with sniffer dogs, patrolled the park area and conducted stop-and-search checks. As night fell, floodlights lit up an empty expanse of football pitches. The last time the vigil was held in Hong Kong, in 2019, more than 180,000 people attended, according to organiser estimates, filling six football fields.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Afraid of National Security Law

"Everyone is remaining silent because they are terrified of getting arrested," Hong Kong resident Victor, 57, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said inside the park.
China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 punishing acts of subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Beijing said the law was necessary to restore stability after anti-government protests in 2019.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Vigil in Hong Kong banned due to Covid

Since the legislation was imposed, people or organisations affiliated with the sensitive June 4 date and events to mark it have been targeted by Hong Kong authorities.
Hong Kong has banned the annual vigil since 2020, citing coronavirus restrictions. Some democracy campaigners accuse authorities of using those rules to suppress activism, a claim that officials reject.

(Photograph:Reuters)

To remember is to resist

Last year, police blocked off the Hong Kong park to prevent people from gathering to commemorate the anniversary and arrested the planned vigil's organiser.
"To remember is to resist," prominent Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao told Reuters from the United States. "If nobody remembers, the suffering of the people will never stop and the perpetrators will continue their crimes with impunity."

(Photograph:Reuters)

Brave individuals will not be forgotten

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Tiananmen crackdown "a brutal assault", adding in a statement: "The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, at a routine news conference on Thursday, reiterated Beijing's line on the events. "The Chinese government has long ago come to a clear conclusion about the political incident that happened in the late 1980s," he said.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

