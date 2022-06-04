Hundreds gather in Taipei to commemorate Tiananmen Square Massacre as Hong Kong remains under tight vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square 33 years ago. Chinese-run Hong Kong deployed heavy security to prevent any sign of protest there.

In Chinese-claimed Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen decried the "collective memory of June 4 being systematically erased in Hong Kong".

"But we believe that such brute force cannot erase people's memories," she posted on her Facebook and Instagram pages.