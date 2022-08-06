‘Hridayam’ to ‘Vikram’, 2022’s best South Indian films you cannot afford to miss

India is a country that produces the highest number of movies per year with a sweeping variety of features, from action, thrillers, and crime dramas to comedy. Apart from Bollywood, the country has several language film industries that have a lot to offer us. With a good run at the theatre, there are some really good films available on the OTT platforms. As we journey towards the end of the first half of 2022, there have been a bunch of movies that have a mix of thought-provoking plots and twists with mainstream cinema elements.

Meanwhile, South Indian films have taken the world by storm, with their larger-than-life canvas, splashy dialogues, and high-on-drama stories. The year so far has witnessed some masterpieces from regional cinema and we have brought you a list of movies you should definitely give watch.

