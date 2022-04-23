How Youtube started, the first video and more: Timeline of the streaming video giant

Youtube is one such platform that has solved many big problems in our lives, it might be a very common platform now but plays an important role in billions of people's day to day world, from learning to exploring the world and culture thousands of kilometres away from you, so basically we can say that this platform has changed our lives.

Today, April 23, is the date when the first-ever video on Youtube was uploaded and the long journey was embarked, marking the special day, here we bring you the timeline of Youtube's decades long journey.