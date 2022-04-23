How Youtube started, the first video and more: Timeline of the streaming video giant

Youtube is one such platform that has solved many big problems in our lives, it might be a very common platform now but plays an important role in billions of people's day to day world, from learning to exploring the world and culture thousands of kilometres away from you, so basically we can say that this platform has changed our lives.

Today, April 23, is the date when the first-ever video on Youtube was uploaded and the long journey was embarked, marking the special day, here we bring you the timeline of Youtube's decades long journey. 

The backstory of Youtube

Youtube, is a common word in nowadays world, but taking you back to the year when it was just an idea in the minds of co-workers Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim. All of them were together working at the e-commerce company PayPal, where they had the idea of a video sharing platform. 

Youtube was started as dating platform?

It feels surreal when we think of Youtube as a dating platform. But the truth is that the founders started it as a video dating platform, yes and they also had a slogan for it: 'Tune in, Hook up',

Co-founder Steve Chen said that it was founded in 2005 with the idea of people uploading videos of themselves talking about their love life and the partner they want, but eventually, it failed.

“We always thought there was something with video there, but what would be the actual practical application?” said Chen, “We thought dating would be the obvious choice.”

The first video - Me at the zoo

After the dating idea failed, they decided to stick with the idea of simply uploading and sharing the video. On April 23, 2005, 15 years back, the first video was uploaded titled 'Me at the zoo' by the co-founder Jawed Karim.

In the video, he's talking and showing the elephants at the San Diego Zoo.

Superbowl and Youtube connection

One of the most infamous moments of the superbowl history is Justin Timberlake and Jenet Jackson 2005 performance, but would anyone know that it was a viral moment that gave founders the new idea of video sharing platform.

After the unsuccessful dating idea, they realized there was no video sharing platform available after they faced trouble finding the video of Jenet. So, they got the idea of video sharing platform from Jenet and Justin's most controversial moment. 

First video to hit million views

In 2005, Youtube got its first video with 1 million views and that was of Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho. In the video, he is wearing his Nike golden shoe and playing the soccer. 

The smashing growth

Youtube become a sensation in a very short time span. First, the site was opened on the limited beta service and back then around 30, 000 visited per day. Till the launch day of December 15, 2005, the platform was raking in two million video views each day. 

The same year, when the platform was already in everyone's talks, a big investment of $3.5 million by Sequoia Capital was made in the company and Roelof Botha joined the YouTube board of directors. 

Youtube X Bytes

After taking the world by storm in just a year of launch, Google buys YouTube for whooping $1.65 billion. Back then, it was the most expensive purchase made by Google.  

