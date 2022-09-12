How will the public be able to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II?

Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:09 PM(IST)

Below is a look at the arrangements and the lying-in-state tradition.

The body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will lie in state inside Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects before her funeral on Monday, September 19.

What is lying-in state?

The body of a deceased person of significance is placed in a public building to allow the public to pay their respects.

In Britain, this usually happens in Westminster Hall, built in the year 1097 in the Palace of Westminster where the Houses of Parliament are located.

Lying-in-state is a rare honour in Britain, previously accorded only nine other times, mostly for royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth's mother in 2002.

The three occasions on which non-royals were lain in state were the deaths of former British prime ministers William Gladstone and Winston Churchill as well as the victims of an airship crash in 1930.

Plaques on the floor of Westminster Hall mark the exact locations where previous lyings-in-state were held.

(Photograph:Reuters)