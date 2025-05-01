How will scientists build this luxury hotel in space? Know all about Voyager Station (Check pics)

1 /8

The concept of space travel is gradually shifting from government-led missions and scientific exploration to private enterprise and commercial tourism. Building on developments led by companies founded by Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, the next major advancement in commercial space infrastructure is currently under development: Voyager Station, the world’s first space hotel. Voyager Station is being developed by the Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), a California-based space construction company that now operates under the name Above Space. The facility, which is expected to launch in 2027, is designed as a rotating space station capable of hosting up to 280 guests and 112 staff. The structure will include restaurants, a gym, a cinema, event spaces, and residential-style accommodation.