(Photograph: Reuters )

The Great Pyramid’s Enigma

The Great Pyramid of Giza, believed to be constructed around 2580–2560 BC, comprises roughly 2.3 million stone blocks, some of which weigh up to 15 tonnes. It is assumed to be built without cranes, wheels, or iron tools and continues to baffle experts. Recent research around the construction suggests that the workers used wooden sledges and poured water on sand to reduce friction while moving the stones. Several archaeological evidence prove that the labour force consisted of skilled workers, not slaves, receiving food and healthcare. In 1990, worker tombs were found near the pyramids which indicates that they were respected members of society, possibly tax-paying families.