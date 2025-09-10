/How were black holes discovered? A 240-year-old concept that was revealed to be true only a few years ago

Black holes weren't always known by this name. In fact, the name wasn't coined until 1967, and the first proof of black holes in the universe wasn't found until 1971. However, the first clues of their existence were identified nearly 240 years ago. Over 100 years later, Albert Einstein presented his general theory of relativity, which predicted that objects with immense gravitational force were present in the universe. Over 50 years later, the first black hole candidate was identified, and since then, these enigmatic cosmic objects have fascinated the world.