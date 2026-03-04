/How Washington's Iran narrative collapsed under its own weight?

In every layer of the operation, the manufactured crisis, the globalisation of the crisis, the diaspora pipeline to legitimise those crises, feed them as evidence, and then the use of Mossad, the Kurdish proxy, to instigate violence and depict the regime as brutal instead of orthodox. All this rested on one foundational Western assumption: that the Iranian people, exhausted by economic deprivation and brutalised by its own regime, would be primed to revolt at a decapitating strike. The ecosystem they have created did not appreciate the spiritual authority of the Islamic leader. It was set to dehumanise Iranian faith and culture, so it did not account for their sensibilities. The result was a closed loop diaspora feeding think tanks, think tanks feeding Congress, Congress shaping intelligence priorities to confirm diaspora aspirations. It did not leave room for contrary arguments. It built a narrative, fed the narrative and then consumed that same narrative itself.

In the eschatology of Twelver Shiaism, which drives the Iranian faith, martyrdom is not a cost to be avoided; it's a form of victory. So, Iranian President Pezeshkian framed the killing of Khamenei as an open war on Muslims. The Western media was trying to show Iranians celebrating Khamenei's death, but they were grieving; the grief turned into outrage and reached the US embassies in Karachi and Iraq. Washington did not show philosophical or conceptual clarity to understand, let alone engage with, a theological war.