/How was the universe discovered? A chance observation 100 years ago

Over 100 years ago, astronomers believed the Milky Way was the entire universe. They thought our galaxy is it and nothing else exists outside this world. However, it was by accident that a renowned astronomer discovered that the universe existed beyond just our galaxy. Finding Andromeda was what opened doors to years and years of space exploration, leading scientists to create telescopes that could peer into the darkness of the universe. Over the years, they found the final frontier, the observable universe. This is the point at which humans have been able to see. However, there could be a whole other world beyond the observable universe, maybe even another universe.