How US strategy crumbled in Afghanistan as Biden's approval ratings dive

The US government was simply not equipped to undertake something this ambitious in such an uncompromising environment, no matter the budget, SIGAR report stated.

SIGAR report on US in Afghanistan

As the US pulls out of Afghanistan amid large scale chaos, the US report by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction(SIGAR) said there was poor division of labour resulting in weak strategy.

"While initially the US tied to destruction of al-Qaeda, the strategy grew considerably to include the defeat of the Taliban, an insurgent group deeply entrenched in Afghan communities, then expanded again to include corrupt Afghan officials who undermined US efforts at every turn," it said.

"The US government was simply not equipped to undertake something this ambitious in such an uncompromising environment, no matter the budget," the report added.

"After a decade of escalation, the United States began a gradual, decade long drawdown that steadily revealed how dependent and vulnerable the Afghan government remains," the report pointed out.

(Photograph:AFP)