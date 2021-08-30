How US-built 'Ninja bomb' with 'halo of long blades' destroyed ISIS-K target in Afghanistan

The US reportedly deployed the deadly R9X variant of the AGM-114 Hellfire missile from its MQ-9 Reaper drone as it killed two militants in Afghanistan.

Ninja bomb

The US reportedly deployed the deadly R9X variant of the AGM-114 Hellfire missile from its MQ-9 Reaper drone as it killed two militants in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province in retaliation against the suicide bomb attack carried out by ISIS-K terrorist organisation near Kabul airport on Thursday.

The missiles are also referred to as “Ninja bomb” or “Flying Ginsu”. The missile is reportedly packed with blades which comes out as it hits the target.

(Photograph:Reuters)