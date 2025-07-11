/How upcoming F-47 fighter jet could be the deadliest man-made weapon ever?

In March, US President Donald Trump announced that Boeing has been awarded the contract to develop the US Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, designated as the F-47. Speaking from the Oval Office alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, Trump declared: “They will have unprecedented power. Nothing in the world comes even close to F-47.” The new aircraft will be built under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme, marking the United States’ entry into sixth-generation fighter technology designed to replace the F-22 Raptor.