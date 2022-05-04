How Ukraine's Harpoon, Neptune missiles and Bayraktar drones hit Moskva

Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky so long as Kyiv's defences threaten any warships that venture too close

Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky so long as Kyiv's defences threaten any warships that venture too close, experts say.

According to British intelligence sources, Russia operates around 20 warships in the Black Sea, although the numbers are static as Turkey, which controls the Bosphorus, blocks any access by vessels belonging to a warring party.

"It's their 'Mare Nostrum'," said Captain Eric Lavault, a spokesman for the French navy -- a reference to the Latin term meaning "Our Sea" used in ancient Rome to describe the Mediterranean.



