/How Tyler Robinson got the gun used in the Charlie Kirk shooting?

Tyler Robinson used a Mauser bolt-action rifle with a mounted scope in the Charlie Kirk shooting. The gun was found wrapped in a towel near the site with bullets carrying inscriptions. His Discord messages helped trace the weapon. Know more below.
Tyler Robinson used a bolt-action rifle in the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Authorities say it was a Mauser Model 98, a popular hunting rifle known for accuracy.
The rifle was found wrapped in a dark towel in a wooded area near the university. It had a mounted scope to aid long-distance aiming. Investigators recovered it along with three bullet casings that had unusual inscriptions.
The inscriptions on the casings included phrases like “Hey fascist! Catch!” and the Italian folk song “Bella Ciao.” Authorities are studying these messages to understand if they reflect political or ideological motives.
The rifle was possibly purchased legally, given Utah’s relatively relaxed gun laws. Tyler Robinson had been working as an electrician and had access to gun culture. He had told coworkers about a 450-yard long-range rifle shot before the shooting.
Robinson’s digital footprints played a major role in tracing the gun. Messages on Discord revealed plans to retrieve and hide the rifle, and details about engraving bullets, pointing to careful preparation.
Authorities also found forensic evidence such as fingerprints and footwear impressions at the sniper’s location, used to confirm Robinson’s involvement and link him to the weapon.
The discovery of the gun and related evidence was crucial in the fast conclusion of a nationwide manhunt. Despite no prior criminal record, Robinson’s growing political views and possession of a powerful rifle raised alarm bells.