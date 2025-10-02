LOGIN
How to use AI tools to design your own personalised Dussehra message

Published: Oct 02, 2025, 03:15 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 03:17 IST

Celebrate Dussehra by sharing festive WhatsApp status videos with loved ones. Know how to download videos from YouTube and other platforms, create personalised clips, and spread joy safely and responsibly.

Dussehra 2025
(Photograph: X)

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is a major festival in India celebrating good’s victory over evil. In 2025, it falls on October 2, after Maha Navami. People enjoy Ramlila dramas, Ravana Dahan, temple visits, and family moments.

Create personalised videos
(Photograph: X)

Use AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini Nano Banana, or Grok to design your own Happy Dussehra videos or images. These free options let you add personal messages for a unique festive greeting.

Share Dussehra 2025 WhatsApp status videos?
(Photograph: X)

WhatsApp status videos are a popular way to send festive wishes instantly to family and friends. It capture the festive spirit and help spread joy digitally across the country.

How to download from YouTube
(Photograph: X)

Go to YouTube and search “Happy Dussehra 2025 WhatsApp Status Video.” Choose the clip you like. Copy the video link and use a trusted YouTube downloader app or website. Download the video in MP4 for best quality.

Other platforms to visit
(Photograph: X)

Besides YouTube, sites like Pexels, Pixabay, Pinterest, Canva, and Unsplash offer free festive visuals and short videos. These videos can also be shared on Instagram, Facebook, or directly with friends.

Save and share your video
(Photograph: X)

Once downloaded, save the video on your phone. Open WhatsApp, go to the Status section, and upload your festive video. Add captions or messages if you wish, then share with your contacts.

Spread the joy safely
(Photograph: X)

When downloading or sharing videos, use verified sources to avoid viruses or copyright issues. Respect copyrights and share responsibly so your celebration stays joyful and safe.

